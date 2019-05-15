Community & Events

CHOP celebrates Survivors Day

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- It was day to honor both trauma and triumph, in a place that's helped so many people get from the former to the latter.

The Trauma Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia celebrated Survivors Day, Wednesday, honoring patients and their families who have endured and overcome so much.

Several survivors told their harrowing stories, showcasing the strength of their resolve and the skill of the doctors who saved them.

The event was capped off with a ceremonial butterfly release, signifying life renewed.
