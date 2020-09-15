FYI Philly

CHOP takes its Runway fashion show fundraiser virtually to benefit the kids

CHOP's virtual fashion show will have multiple drive-up screenings in King of Prussia and an option to watch online.
By and Timothy Walton
The Runway is the annual fundraising fashion show for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

This year's event has gone virtual because of the pandemic. The event features patients, doctors, nurses and staff along with 6abc personalities working the runway for a good cause.

The models will feature the latest fashion from some of the city's top designers. The show was prerecorded with the models using CHOP's Buerger Building as the backdrop for their runway.

Two drive-up screenings of the event will take place on Thursday, September 24 on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and there will also be a streaming option for those who want to follow along at home.



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | The Runway | Facebook | Instagram
3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiachopfyi phillyfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Caribbean Paradise transports you to Jamaica with its jerk chicken
Sweet Jazmines decadent desserts are to die for
Fringe Arts Festival presents unconventional, head-turning performances
Sept. 13 FYI Philly: Dining on the Main Line, sushi and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump to visit Philly for ABC News town hall event
Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Effects of West Coast wildfires can be seen in Philly sky
Man drowns at NJ shore in seas churned by hurricane
Several local malls, including King of Prussia, to be closed on Thanksgiving
VIDEO: Man attacked, car stolen at Delco Sunoco station
Show More
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt in Montco: DA
U.S. attorney files federal charges in Philly crimes, blasts city's D.A.
AccuWeather: Hazy Sun, Not As Warm Today
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Primary Day in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News