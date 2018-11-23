THANKSGIVING

Chosen 300 serves day-after-Thanksgiving dinner

Chosen 300 celebrates day after Thanksgiving: Jeff Chirico reports on Action News at 7 p.m., November 23, 2018

Many agencies provide meals to homeless people on Thanksgiving Day, so Chosen 300 ministries in West Philadelphia do their good deeds the day before and the day after.

"The day after thanksgiving and all throughout the year, it's a need throughout the community for people that are homeless," said Chosen 300 Executive Director Brian Jenkins.

And again on this night, Chosen 300 ministries is fulfilling that need at its West Philadelphia location.

About a hundred homeless gather for a hot food and fellowship just like they do several times each week.

Dozens of volunteers prepare meals and giveaway warm clothing. Among those donating their time once every month, Philadelphia police officers who see it as part of their mission.

Jenkins said Chosen 300 serves 2100 people every week at its three locations in Philadelphia and Pottstown and is asking for the public to help them continue fulfilling a growing need.

"We hope they understand this is not a holiday effort. This is a year-round driven purpose that we help out people here in the community and organizations like chosen 300 are suffering financially," said Jenkins.

