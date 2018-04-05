COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days

File photo of a Chuck E Cheese's restaurant (Shutterstock)

Chuck E. Cheese's will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for kids with autism and special needs in many of their locations.

On the first Sunday of the month, the company will open two hours early to host "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," where they will provide reduced lighting and noise for those with sensory issues.

Each participating location will also have food, games, and a trained care staff.

RELATED: Sesame Place becomes first theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

Chuck E. Cheese's rolled out the event to its Attleboro, Massachusetts, location in 2016.

After seeing great success, the company decided to offer the reoccurring playtime to hundreds of other locations.

"We are excited to provide a special opportunity every month for sensory sensitive families to enjoy their favorite pizza and games in a safe and friendly environment of tolerance and understanding," said Breanna Tanksley, manager of Chuck E. Cheese's Attleboro in a news release.

Several locations in the Delaware and Lehigh Vallies will be participating:

Pennsylvania
LEVITTOWN - 1283 E LINCOLN HWY RT 1, LEVITTOWN, PA 19056 *Moved to 5/6
NORTH WALES - 1210 BETHLEHEM PIKE, NORTH WALES, PA 19454
PHILADELPHIA - 9175 ROOSEVELT BLVD #2, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114
SPRINGFIELD - 371 BALTIMORE PIKE, SPRINGFIELD, PA 19064
WHITEHALL - 1000 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, WHITEHALL, PA 18052

New Jersey
BRICKTOWN - 28 BRICK PLAZA, BRICKTOWN, NJ 08723
CHERRY HILL: 2100 ROUTE 38 SUITE #4, CHERRY HILL, NJ 08002
DEPTFORD - 301 N ALMONESSON RD, DEPTFORD, NJ 08096 *Moved to 5/6
MAYS LANDING - 4215 BLACK HORSE PIKE, MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330

Delaware
DOVER - 1275 N. DUPONT HWY #100, DOVER, DE 19901

A full list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsautismchildrenfeel goodhealthDelawareNew JerseyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sesame Place: 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News