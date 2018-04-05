Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days

Chuck E. Cheese's will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for kids with autism and special needs in many of their locations.
On the first Sunday of the month, the company will open two hours early to host "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," where they will provide reduced lighting and noise for those with sensory issues.
Each participating location will also have food, games, and a trained care staff.
Chuck E. Cheese's rolled out the event to its Attleboro, Massachusetts, location in 2016.
After seeing great success, the company decided to offer the reoccurring playtime to hundreds of other locations.
"We are excited to provide a special opportunity every month for sensory sensitive families to enjoy their favorite pizza and games in a safe and friendly environment of tolerance and understanding," said Breanna Tanksley, manager of Chuck E. Cheese's Attleboro in a news release.
Several locations in the Delaware and Lehigh Vallies will be participating:
Pennsylvania
LEVITTOWN - 1283 E LINCOLN HWY RT 1, LEVITTOWN, PA 19056 *Moved to 5/6
NORTH WALES - 1210 BETHLEHEM PIKE, NORTH WALES, PA 19454
PHILADELPHIA - 9175 ROOSEVELT BLVD #2, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114
SPRINGFIELD - 371 BALTIMORE PIKE, SPRINGFIELD, PA 19064
WHITEHALL - 1000 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, WHITEHALL, PA 18052
New Jersey
BRICKTOWN - 28 BRICK PLAZA, BRICKTOWN, NJ 08723
CHERRY HILL: 2100 ROUTE 38 SUITE #4, CHERRY HILL, NJ 08002
DEPTFORD - 301 N ALMONESSON RD, DEPTFORD, NJ 08096 *Moved to 5/6
MAYS LANDING - 4215 BLACK HORSE PIKE, MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Delaware
DOVER - 1275 N. DUPONT HWY #100, DOVER, DE 19901
A full list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
