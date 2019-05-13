City Hall honors Fran Dunphy

PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL (WPVI) -- A big celebration was held Monday in honor of a local legend who built his legacy as a longtime coach in the Big Five.Fran Dunphy was the special guest at Philadelphia's City Hall.He was honored for his achievements on and off the court.He is the all-time most winning men's basketball coach in Big 5 history.Family, friends and Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Dunphy for his commitment to the city of Philadelphia.Coach Dunphy is a graduate of La Salle and went on to coach 17 years at Penn before becoming head coach at Temple in 2006.Dunphy retired this past season.