City Hall honors Fran Dunphy

PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL (WPVI) -- A big celebration was held Monday in honor of a local legend who built his legacy as a longtime coach in the Big Five.
Fran Dunphy was the special guest at Philadelphia's City Hall.
He was honored for his achievements on and off the court.
He is the all-time most winning men's basketball coach in Big 5 history.
Family, friends and Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Dunphy for his commitment to the city of Philadelphia.
Coach Dunphy is a graduate of La Salle and went on to coach 17 years at Penn before becoming head coach at Temple in 2006.
Dunphy retired this past season.
