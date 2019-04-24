Community & Events

City Hall Water Bar

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A new pop-up bar has plans to hydrate city-dwellers for the rest of the summer.

There's no alcohol here, just pure Philadelphia tap water.

The Water Department is trying to get people to drink less bottled H2O.

They want to stop any misconceptions out there, saying tap water is sustainable, healthy, and affordable.

Two gallons cost only about a penny.

The water bar plans to be open from noon until 1pm at City Hall throughout the summer.
