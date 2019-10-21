OLNEY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's first-time home buyers program celebrated a major milestone Monday, just five months since it began.
"Philly First Home" says 500 families have purchased their first home through the program.
Program leaders and elected city officials celebrated the milestone in the city's Olney section.
Qualifying residents are offered home buyer counseling and a grant up to $10,000 dollars to put towards a down payment and closing costs.
City officials celebrate "Philly First Home"
