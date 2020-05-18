Community & Events

Philadelphia will not hold in-person Memorial Day ceremonies due to restrictions on large gatherings

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials confirmed that there will be no public ceremonies for Memorial Day in Philadelphia due to restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the annual celebrations the city holds to honor veterans.

"Each year, the City of Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs takes part in the Memorial Day services held by our friends at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial and the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial organizations. We are in contact with both organizations as they adjust to virtual commemorations honoring our military service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice," said the city in a press release.

The Office of Veterans Affairs said virtual celebrations will be scheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacoronavirusmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
2 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Show More
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
N.J. man turns loss of father into inspirational movement to help others
More TOP STORIES News