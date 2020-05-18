Philadelphia will not hold in-person Memorial Day ceremonies due to restrictions on large gatherings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials confirmed that there will be no public ceremonies for Memorial Day in Philadelphia due to restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.This includes the annual celebrations the city holds to honor veterans."Each year, the City of Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs takes part in the Memorial Day services held by our friends at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial and the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial organizations. We are in contact with both organizations as they adjust to virtual commemorations honoring our military service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice," said the city in a press release.The Office of Veterans Affairs said virtual celebrations will be scheduled.