Community & Events

Classcraft's Innovative Teacher of the Year

EMBED <>More Videos

Students from Charles F. Patton Middle School nominated Ryan Ragland as reported during Action News at 4 on May 8, 2019.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A special assembly was held for a very special teacher Wednesday morning, in Kennett Square.

Students from Charles F. Patton Middle School nominated Ryan Ragland for Classcraft's Innovative Teacher of the Year.

It was a complete surprise for the sixth grade science teacher.

Students say Mister Ragland always makes the classroom erupt with laughter, he's very helpful, and he shows just how much he loves science everyday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskennett square boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6abc Weather Balloon launched from Valley Forge
New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Show More
Police: 4-year-old child is recovering after being shot in North Philly
Police release images of kids allegedly robbing woman in Society Hill
Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
90-year-old earns degree 70 years after dropping out to join US Army
Driver loses control, crashing SUV into hair salon in Delco
More TOP STORIES News