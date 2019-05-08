KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A special assembly was held for a very special teacher Wednesday morning, in Kennett Square.Students from Charles F. Patton Middle School nominated Ryan Ragland for Classcraft's Innovative Teacher of the Year.It was a complete surprise for the sixth grade science teacher.Students say Mister Ragland always makes the classroom erupt with laughter, he's very helpful, and he shows just how much he loves science everyday.