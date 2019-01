The coast guard is getting a big donation to help restock food pantries on base as it works to recover from the partial government shutdown.One pallet after another were loaded onto a big delivery truck Wednesday morning at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken.There are 7 massive boxes fulled with all types of non-perishable goods.Members of the Coast Guard auxiliary were there to help pack everything up.From here it will be taken to bases in need.