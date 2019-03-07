Coast Guard wreath-laying ceremony commemorates 87th anniv. of maritime tragedy

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- U.S. military members who died off the coast of New Jersey were remembered Wednesday in word and in song.The U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor five of its fallen members.It was 87 years ago, on March 6, 1932, when a fishing vessel sent out a distress call of lost at sea.A nor'easter was impacting the area causing rough waters.The five died as they attempted a rescue mission.Tuesday, they were remembered for their courage and devotion.