Coast Guard wreath-laying ceremony commemorates 87th anniv. of maritime tragedy

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- U.S. military members who died off the coast of New Jersey were remembered Wednesday in word and in song.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor five of its fallen members.

It was 87 years ago, on March 6, 1932, when a fishing vessel sent out a distress call of lost at sea.

A nor'easter was impacting the area causing rough waters.

The five died as they attempted a rescue mission.

Tuesday, they were remembered for their courage and devotion.
