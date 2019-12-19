Collecting Socks of Love for the homeless

These gift bags, packed with two socks and a kind note each, are helping to keep area homeless warm this winter.
It is part of the third annual Socks of Love campaign, a nationwide effort to collect and donate 10,000 pairs of socks by January 15, 2020.
It is just one initiative of the Footprints to Recovery treatment facilities that help those with drug and alcohol use and mental health disorders. The branch in New Jersey is reaching far. In fact, it is helping those all the way in West Chester, PA, where Socks of Love were donated recently.
The group says socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters. At $8.50 per pair, they are inviting everyone to take part in donating on their website.
Family Service of Chester County offers services at low rates if not for free to its community. They proudly say no one is turned away, and many of those who come for a pair of socks will respect others and not take more than needed.
