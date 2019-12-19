community journalist

Collecting Socks of Love for the homeless

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- On this especially cold day, the staff at Family Service of Chester County was thrilled to see huge boxes filled with socks stepping towards their door.

These gift bags, packed with two socks and a kind note each, are helping to keep area homeless warm this winter.

It is part of the third annual Socks of Love campaign, a nationwide effort to collect and donate 10,000 pairs of socks by January 15, 2020.

It is just one initiative of the Footprints to Recovery treatment facilities that help those with drug and alcohol use and mental health disorders. The branch in New Jersey is reaching far. In fact, it is helping those all the way in West Chester, PA, where Socks of Love were donated recently.

The group says socks are the least donated item to homeless shelters. At $8.50 per pair, they are inviting everyone to take part in donating on their website.

Family Service of Chester County offers services at low rates if not for free to its community. They proudly say no one is turned away, and many of those who come for a pair of socks will respect others and not take more than needed.

RELATED: Kids conquer hunger in the Philadelphia area!

EMBED More News Videos

These kids have their hair nets and gloves fastened and are geared to take down hunger in our area! Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssheltercommunity journalisthomelesswinterdonationsfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
LI barbershop chorus spreads Christmas cheer with songs
First grader scores ride in fire truck for reading contest
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
Wreaths laid for fallen veterans at Philly cemetery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two missing, one feared dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
Show More
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
More TOP STORIES News