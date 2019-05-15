Colorful race cars take over parts of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nascar took over parts of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 6 was over some of the colorful race machines a few blocks from City Hall.Eighteen Nascar drivers are showing off the race cars at locations throughout the city.They finihed today's takeover by stopping at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia.The drivers are in town to promote upcoming races at Pocono Raceway and Dover International Speedway.