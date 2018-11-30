Come inside Dilworth Park's amazing Wintergarden

Wintergarden
Take a stroll and enjoy a spot of bloom in Dilworth Park's Wintergarden. There's seating inside the garden this year, inviting people to sit, eat, watch the Deck the Hall Light show and perhaps get some inspiration for their home gardens. The Garden is free and open through Feb. 24.
