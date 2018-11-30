6ABC HOLIDAYS

Come inside Dilworth Park's amazing Wintergarden

It looks great during the day and might be even better at night. The Wintergarden is a site to see this holiday.

Take a stroll and enjoy a spot of bloom in Dilworth Park's Wintergarden. There's seating inside the garden this year, inviting people to sit, eat, watch the Deck the Hall Light show and perhaps get some inspiration for their home gardens. The Garden is free and open through Feb. 24.
