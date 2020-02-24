Community & Events

Meet three black female pioneers shaking up the city

By Timothy Walton
Three black women are breaking new ground.

Danielle Outlaw is Philadelphia's first African American female Police Commissioner. The 20-year veteran has worked in Oakland and Portland and now she is Philadelphia's top cop. She tells us about her approach to leadership and how she is taking on Philadelphia's increasingly dangerous murder rate.

Kendra Brooks is the first Working Families Party candidate to ever win a seat on Philadelphia's City Council. She's been an activist for decades and shares how her new role won't change her approach to bringing the people of Philadelphia what they need.

The Honorable Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is the first black woman to sit on Delaware's Highest Court. See the impact the newest member of the high court is having in Delaware.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiablack historydanielle outlawblack history monthvisions
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored at Celebration of Life service
16-year-old boy shot in North Philly: Police
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Investigators seek surveillance video after Collingswood home invasion
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Show More
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Hazim Hardeman says his community doesn't need a savior!
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News