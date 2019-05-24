Communities prepare for Memorial Day Weekend activities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoppers are busy grabbing up those last minute items for the long Memorial Day Weekend.
The McKnight family from Southwest Philadelphia is ready for a cookout.
"We got a bunch of cases of soda, regular pork ribs, and also the baby back ribs and some sausage. And I have to go over and get my seafood for my seafood salad," said Lorene McKnight.
The family says the next few days is about more than just food but family and sacrifice.
"Gathering with the family, remember all of the people who are not here with us, and thinking about all the people that are fighting with our country. Also, sitting around in the park and having a big cookout and eating and having fun," McKnight said.
Across the tri-state area, families are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day. There are tons of events; hometown parades, fireworks shows, the trip down the shore, special services honoring our lost heroes and more.
While many are leaving town, Action News caught up with people making the trip to our area to celebrate.
"We are here for the Memorial Day and enjoying Independence and the Liberty Bell and just touring in general, said Nels Obarski of Phoenix Arizona.
Visitors can stop by places like the Laurel Hill Cemetery for a parade, service, and reception. The cemetery held the first observance of Memorial Day in Philadelphia in 1868.
You can also make a stop at the National Constitution Center for a weekend of special programs.
Many say the Philadelphia area was a fitting place to be for the holiday.
"My first husband served and my second husband served, they are both dead and this one here has served too, so basically we are a very patriotic family, said Joan Obarski of Phoenix, Arizona.
No matter where you go or what you do, those we talked to say, take some time to reflect and honor those who have died while serving in our Armed Forces.
"Just remember the sons, the daughters, the mothers, the fathers the brothers, the sisters that served so that we could have the opportunity and another day here in America," said Michael Boone of Monmouth County, New Jersey.
"My husband and I are both were in the Navy and that is really important to for us to honor the folks who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Kala Fleischer from Washington D.C.
Take a look at some of the activities across the area.
