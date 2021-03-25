Community & Events

Philly community gathers to denounce hateful, racist speech in Chinatown

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across Philadelphia, incidents of hate and racist speech have drawn the attention of community advocates and police.

In the city's Chinatown section, police have opened an investigation into what authorities described as hateful and racist vandalism after graffiti was found on a flower planter at 10th and Vine streets.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to Twitter to denounce the racist rhetoric at the site and another in South Philadelphia.



Action News has confirmed police have opened investigations at the former William Pierce School, where racist graffiti was found on a wall, and at the the school district building, where officials received what police described as a "racially charged letter with swastikas." Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate each of these incidents.

Executive Director of the Chinatown Development Corporation John Chin says the hate speech in Chinatown is just the latest in a string of attacks geared towards the Asian and Asian-American community.

"We thought 2020 was sort of like an aberration in that things will calm down once the vaccine comes out and people get vaccinated, but at the beginning of 2021, it got worse," Chin said.

In response, young advocates with the grassroots group Philly Rally for Solidarity marched to City Hall to raise awareness and send a message about the increase in hate against marginalized communities.

"It made me think twice about going outside after dark or like made me really notice how people looked at me," said Sam Ding of Center City.

"This is not just isolated to the Asian community, this impacts the Brown, the Black communities as well as our LGBTQ communities as well so we thought that it was so important to really stand up and bring awareness that a lot of us are hurting," said organizer Raquel Dang.

The group says their message is one of peace, unity, and strength.

Psychiatrist Dr. Krysti Vo has been hard at work bringing awareness to the spike in Anti-Asian crimes during Covid-19 and advocating for tolerance and solidarity.

"Rhetoric such as 'Kung flu' and 'Chinese virus,' it gets engrained in people and it goes into their unconscious biases. We need to check out biases, because if we don't check our biases, it can lead to racism," said Vo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschinatown (philadelphia)hate crimehate speechhate crime investigationeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Kenney had to block numbers over COVID restrictions
I-295 retaining wall partially collapses; heavy congestion expected
Phillies announce safety guidelines for fans visiting Citizens Bank Park
Mother-daughter duo trying to heal community from ground up
South Jersey town redoing BLM road paint due to driver confusion
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
Police ID carjacking suspect who led Philly officers on chase into NJ
Show More
George Hill heads to Philadelphia 76ers as part of 3-team deal involving New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder
Bucks Co. woman found dead in Miami remembered as 'shining light'
NJ schools plan for next year as Gov. Murphy pushes for full reopening
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News