Community honors Berks County brother, sister with teddy bear collection

Kutztown Community Library

The Nesting Box

CJ Hummels, in Lenhartsville

Greenwich Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kutztown Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

or, send it with any KASD student ti be places in a drop box in the lobby of their school

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania -- The Berks County community is coming together to honor the brother and sister who were allegedly murdered by their mother.Conner Synder, 8, and his sister Brinley, 4, died in September. Their mother, Lisa Snyder, was charged with murder earlier this week.In honor of the victims, Conner's school, Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School, is collecting teddy bears that will be given to local hospitals and first responders to comfort children going through difficult circumstances.If you want to donate, drop off a donation before December 18 at any of the following locations: