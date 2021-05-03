Community rallies around Delran High School senior battling brain cancer

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's an outpouring of support for a South Jersey high schooler in the fight of his life.Jadon Phillips, 17, is battling brain cancer. His family received the diagnosis just a few months ago.Jadon's mother, Caisse Gore, said the Delran High School senior was supposed to be going to prom this year, but now he's under her care going to radiation and chemotherapy."I tend to him literally 24-hours a day," said Gore.Gore said Jadon was getting ready to do some college visits and try out for some football teams, but now all that is on hold.Jadon can't walk, but there's been overwhelming support from the community.Family and friends said they are pulling for Jadon and his family.Spring Williams said that Gore helped her while she was battling cancer, and now she is helping the family raise money to get a wheelchair-accessible van for Jadon."She helped me to get through, so I just returned back to work, and in coming back to work, she's not here because she's where she is," said Williams.Though Jadon isn't in school right now, he has a message he wants to share with his community."Thank you everybody on there for the love and support. We really appreciate it, it means so much," he said in a video message."He'll be back. He'll be out there. Our faith is strong," said Gore.