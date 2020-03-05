Community steps in to honor Korean War veteran at Delaware funeral

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The community turned out in droves in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday for the funeral of a Korean War veteran, who didn't have a lot of family on hand to say a final goodbye.
Allister Barker was 94 years old and proudly served our country in the United States Army.
One of his cousins from Georgia was able to attend, but when the public was asked to join him. And that they did.
Hundreds of people turned out in Bear for Barker's funeral. Among them, veteran groups from across the state and the Delaware National Guard.
His cousin said he's emotional and overwhelmed by this turnout.
"When I got here and I saw this crowd of 150, 200 people. I couldn't believe the sendoff," said George Belgrove, who came from Georgia.
"We want people to know that this is not just an obligation, this is an honor to come and pay our respects to another veteran," said Chuck Werner from Milford. "It's awesome that we see all of these people here."
Master Corporal Tracey Duffy helped spread the word. She often checked on Barker on her own time and was the one who found out he passed and helped arrange this funeral.
Barker's family called him a giving soul who often bought thrift items at Goodwill and gave them away to people in need in Philadelphia.
