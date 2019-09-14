"Porchfest" brings neighborhood together through music

WAYNE, Pa. -- It's a nationwide trend that knocked on the doors of Radnor Township. Three years later, the community looks forward to its annual "Porchfest."On this day, neighbors host local musicians on the front porches of their homes. Whether acoustic, rock, bluegrass or gospel, there is a genre for everyone. Some guests even get to learn about music they never heard of before.It's a chance for neighbors to get to know one another and properly transition into fall!