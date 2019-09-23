Construction Career Expo at the Chase Center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Eager students flooded the Chase Center in Wilmington for the Construction Career Expo Monday morning.
Before the job fair officially started, middle schoolers had a chance to learn about various careers first-hand.
The students met with employers and tried some interactive exhibits, even getting to drive some equipment around.
The expo wrapped at 6 o'clock.
