Construction Career Expo at the Chase Center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Eager students flooded the Chase Center in Wilmington for the Construction Career Expo Monday morning.

Before the job fair officially started, middle schoolers had a chance to learn about various careers first-hand.

The students met with employers and tried some interactive exhibits, even getting to drive some equipment around.

The expo wrapped at 6 o'clock.
