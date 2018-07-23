COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cooking for the Culture event benefits up-and-coming chefs

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside the kitchen at South restaurant on North Broad Street, 13 local African American chefs shucked and sliced up a ten-course meal Monday, with proceeds benefitting up-and-comin (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Chefs Kurt Evans and Elijah Milligan were looking for a reason to get together in the kitchen again, and Monday night they did just that.

The pair created a pop-up event featuring 13 local African American chefs.

"Overall it's a very diverse scene," said Milligan. "But when it comes to media, when it comes to awards, there's not enough representation for African Americans, so we decided to create a platform to start that."

Inside the kitchen at South restaurant on North Broad Street, chefs shucked and sliced up the ten-course meal. The menu ranged from Italian to French to southern fare.

Both men, born and raised in Philadelphia, are taking their success in the culinary world and turning it around to help mentor aspiring chefs in the city.

"When we were growing up, we had chefs that were white counterpart chefs that helped us along the way, but there's nothing like being able to go back to your old neighborhood and say 'Hey- here's another profession you can do,'" said Evans.

The event sold out in 10 days. The proceeds from the $75 tickets will go toward culinary programs at local schools and other mentoring programs.

"We have some students on our radar. We want to hook them up with some really cool chef knives and custom chef jackets and stuff I didn't have in culinary school," said Milligan.

The event was in such high demand, there is already another Cooking for the Culture event scheduled for August 17.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newscooking chefculture
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Philadelphia celebrates 4 billion dollar deal to build Ospreys
Post office in Montgomery Co. renamed in honor of a fallen soldier
School Bus Driver International Safety Competition takes place in South Philadelphia
Female musicians are being celebrated in Wilmington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
More News