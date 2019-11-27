Copper Beech Elementary School host their annual turkey bowl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a day that kids in Montgomery County look forward to every year.Seniors from the Abington High School football team visited Copper Beech Elementary School to support their annual turkey bowl.The players and their coach, Kevin Conlin, served as coaches and referees for the sixth graders' game.Later they talked to kids about the importance of team work and goal setting.It was also a day to give back.The students collected canned goods to donate to a local food pantry.