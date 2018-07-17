PHILLY PROUD

Couple donates $1 million to Salvation Army for new command center

EMBED </>More Videos

Stephen and Sandra Sheller have donated one-million-dollars to help the organization launch its new Emergency Disaster Services Command Center. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A couple's generous gift to the Salvation Army was celebrated Tuesday night.

Stephen and Sandra Sheller donated $1 million to help the Salvation Army launch its new Emergency Disaster Services Command Center.

The 13,000 square-foot facility will accommodate supplies, vehicles and training space.

"We have been friends with the Salvation Army for over 15 years," said Sandy Sheller. "Just really love their passion and their work and the way they reach all people."

The new center will be located on the campus of the Salvation Army's Divisional Headquarters on North Broad Street across from the Divine Lorraine Hotel.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsPhilly Prouddonationssalvation army
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News