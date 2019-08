SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fund to help families of fallen police officers received a generous donation Tuesday.Chickie's and Pete's presented a $30,000 dollar check to the FOP Police Survivors Fund.The money is the result of the restaurant's annual "Crab Fries For Heroes" event.It was held on July 13th, which is National French Fry Day.This is the fifth year for the fundraiser.