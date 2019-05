So amazed with your incredible work for children and so proud to be there today 💜 https://t.co/zWCWOHaRyY — Alicia Vitarelli (@aliciavitarelli) May 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cradles to Crayons is celebrating its new warehouse in East Falls.There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location on the 4700 block of Wissahickon Avenue.Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli was the emcee.Cradles to Crayons serves more than 70,000 children in the Greater Philadelphia region every year.It provides essentials to kids from low-income families so they can thrive at home and school.