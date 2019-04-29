Community & Events

"Cruisin' Smart" campaign mock crash

ROSEMONT, Pa. (WPVI) -- An important, and graphic, simulation was held Monday morning for high school students in Rosemont.

Juniors and seniors at Harriton High took part in a realistic car crash scenario.

The mock crash was part of the "cruisin' smart" campaign, which is meant to show the consequences of impaired driving.

The school's senior prom is this week.

Students also listened to several speakers who addressed the importance of driving sober.
