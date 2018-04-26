Culinary lesson on vegetarian food for top chefs

It was a culinary lesson for some top chefs on the hottest new food trend: vegetarian food.The Action Cam was at the Wanamaker Building in Center City Philadelphia as 20 top chefs from the U.S. and Canada went into the kitchen to learn how to prepare delicious plant-based meals.Dishes included Southwest sweet potato pancakes, brownies made with eggplant, Mediterranean chickpea crepes and summer sriracha sliders.The training at the Aramark Innovation Center was led by chefs from Aramark and the Humane Society of the United States.-----