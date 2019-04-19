Daisy Days 2019: Join the Fun and Help Kids at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
There are so many great ways for you to join the fun of Daisy Days this May and support breakthroughs at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). For more than 60 years, people throughout the community have supported the kids at CHOP through this monthlong, grassroots fundraising effort.
This year's Daisy Days campaign benefits the Children's Fund, one of the best ways to help CHOP get scientific discoveries, cutting-edge equipment, and new, innovative services to kids faster.
Please join us and help make tomorrow's breakthroughs possible for children here in our community and beyond.
Take the 31-Day Challenge
Challenge yourself this May to support kids at CHOP. Pick your favorite activity (run, walk, hike, bike, swim, row ...), choose how many miles you'll go and set your fundraising goal. The farther you go, the more you'll benefit children at CHOP.
The Runway: Inspired Looks, Inspiring Cause
Join us for The Runway, a contemporary lunchtime fashion show curated by top Philadelphia-area boutiques and designers. These inspiring looks will be modeled by local celebrities, CHOP patients and supporters. Fashion for a cause never looked so good!
Create Your Own Daisy Days Event
Host a fun Daisy Days event at your school, business or community group! You decide how to support CHOP: a dress down day, the CHOP Change Challenge or create your own Daisy Days fundraiser. It's easy to get started, fun for your group and best of all - you'll be helping kids at CHOP.
