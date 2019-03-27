Officer Jackson is reporting ... for dance duties.
A Syracuse police officer stole the show with her dance moves at the Syracuse Heart Walk on March 23, and even lend a hand to kids trying to learn the "Wobble." The officer hit the dance floor with the skill of a Lieutenant, leaving the Syracuse PD's Facebook page to describe her as a "huge hit," via Storyful.
It was a great moment for the community at an event aimed at instilling healthy practices in kids.
Dancing police officers steals the show at Syracuse Heart Walk
