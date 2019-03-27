Community & Events

Dancing police officers steals the show at Syracuse Heart Walk

Officer Jackson wowed the crowd with her moves and mader sure the kids kept up.

Officer Jackson is reporting ... for dance duties.

A Syracuse police officer stole the show with her dance moves at the Syracuse Heart Walk on March 23, and even lend a hand to kids trying to learn the "Wobble." The officer hit the dance floor with the skill of a Lieutenant, leaving the Syracuse PD's Facebook page to describe her as a "huge hit," via Storyful.

It was a great moment for the community at an event aimed at instilling healthy practices in kids.
