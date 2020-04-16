DART, SEPTA join for 'SoundTheHorn' campaign to honor essential workers during COVID-19

The Action Cam was in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday around 3 p.m. as the buses blared when they drove by. The sound was a tribute to the transit workers who keep the economy moving during the coronavirus pandemic.
A coalition of transportation agencies joined in solidarity to honor transportation workers across the region.
DART, together with Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, SEPTA, and other regional public transit operators across the country joined to participate in 'SoundTheHorn', (#SoundTheHorn) a coordinated effort to honor heroic transportation and other essential workers across the United States.
We’re proud to honor & thank all the heroic transportation & essential workers with our partners across the country as we simultaneously #SoundTheHorn at 3 pm Thursday! Open your windows and listen! Post a video of what our tribute sounds like at home using #SoundTheHorn. pic.twitter.com/kQJFOIPOGS— Amtrak (@Amtrak) April 15, 2020
"We're proud to be a part of #SoundTheHorn and the coordinated effort to recognize the transportation workers in Delaware and across the country," said John Sisson, Delaware Transit Corporation chief executive officer. "Who are on the front lines of this crisis ensuring critical transportation trips can still be made."
The sounding of horns advances the #HeroesMovingHeroes campaign, which is dedicated to honoring public transportation employees who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty during this challenging time.
"Our frontline employees are performing heroic feats every single day that they report to work," said SEPTA general manager Leslie S. Richards. "Transportation workers make it possible for people in our city and region to continue to have access to life-sustaining services during this unprecedented public health crisis. We urge our riders and everyone throughout the SEPTA service region to take a moment to honor them when our buses, trolleys and trains 'sound the horn' to recognize their tremendous efforts."
Anyone is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to share any audio or video via social media tagging Amtrak or SEPTA.