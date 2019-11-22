6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Check out a young David Murphy in his home movies from the 1965 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Look closely at that young face! Action News viewers will recognize it!

In 1965, a young David Murphy and his family made the trip into Center City to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they took their home movie camera with them.

They stood at 16th and JFK, and got to see all of the stars who were there that day: Gene London, Pixanne, Sally Starr, even Merv Griffin!

David has said he remembers the day vividly because he's certain Sally Starr looked him in the eye and gave a big wave.



Of course the parade wrapped up then the same way it does now, with Santa's arrival.

This year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the 100th running of the parade and is sure to make many more memories for children and adults alike.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events6abc thanksgiving day parade
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
Memory Lane: Watch Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury host the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade.
WIN 10 Eagles vs Cowboys tickets and Dunkin' tailgate!
Visit Florida Getaway Contest!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after opening fire on Tuckerton officer
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Police take neighbors shopping for Thanksgiving dinner
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Show More
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
More TOP STORIES News