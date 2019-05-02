Community & Events

Day of honor in Wilmington, Delaware

The Jewish Federation of Delaware's Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony as reported during Action News at 6 on May 2, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It was a day of honor in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dozens of people gathered for the Jewish Federation of Delaware's Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony.

Action News was at the event held near the Holocaust Memorial Sculpture in Freedom Plaza.

Each Spring, the Jewish Federation of Delaware holds the ceremony, honoring millions of people killed during the Holocaust, while pledging vigilance against hatred.
