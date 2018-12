Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross

Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.