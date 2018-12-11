6ABC HOLIDAYS

Deck the Hall light show

The light show is bigger and even better for 2018.

Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross
Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.
Sun-Thur: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 21-Jan. 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
