Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross
Located on the west side of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Deck The Hall Light show is nearly 8 minutes long- bigger, better and brighter than last year. 6abc is a proud partner in this free light show, which runs through Dec. 20.
Sun-Thur: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat.: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 21-Jan. 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Light show info
----------
