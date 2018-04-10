COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Delaware principal goes green after wildly successful student fundraiser

Delaware principal goes green after successful student fundraiser: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
The buzz in a Delaware school district today was all about this buzz cut.

Matthew Auerbach, principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary in Wilmington, got his head shaved and hair dyed green Tuesday morning.

Auerbach agreed to the new hairstyle if Mount Pleasant students raised money for Chromebooks for schoolwork.

And that's just what they did. The children raised nearly $20,000 dollars - enough to pay for 30 of the computers!

Auerbach even got the school's initials etched into his new look.

He joked that his wife will need to get used to his new look.

