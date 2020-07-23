Delaware State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19

HARRINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ten days of rides, food and fun are waiting at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington.It opened on Thursday after making some changes to address concerns about COVID-19.Signs with the message 'Wash Up, Back Up and Mask Up' are posted throughout the fairgrounds.Fair managers say it is their way of encouraging everyone to do their part so that everyone can enjoy the event."Those are required when you come through the fairgrounds, throughout the fairgrounds, if you're not able to social distance. But more importantly, inside the buildings, in the livestock areas, food areas. We want folks to help us out," said Marketing Director Danny Aguilar. "Be safe and have a good time here at the Delaware State Fair."The fair has enhanced all of its safety protocols to include more frequent cleanings, making hand sanitizer available, and checking temperatures before entering the concert areas.