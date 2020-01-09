Community & Events

Del. State Police Troop 2 address changed to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are honoring one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held Thursday, to change the address of Delaware State Police Troop Two in Newark, to Corporal-One Stephen J. Ballard Way.

Corporal Ballard was shot and killed in April 2017 when he confronted two men in a suspicious vehicle at a Wawa in Bear, Del.

Several Delaware officials were on hand for the ceremony, including Governor John Carney.
