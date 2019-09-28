pennsylvania news

Delaware County community pays respects, honors resource officer whose son died this summer

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In a show of support, Chichester High School students dedicated their Friday night football game to the late son of their school resource officer.

Nearly everyone dressed in blue as part of a "blue out" for Upper Chichester officer David DiSands.

DiSands' son, Matthew, 20, was one of two men who died this past summer in a manhole in Aldan.

Authorities said the men were work on a sewer system.

DiSands walked into the game surrounded by his fellow officers. The announcer let the family know that the football team would be wearing Matthew's number on their helmets for the duration of the season.

Matthew was a graduate and star athlete at Interboro High School.

"Everyone has just been unbelievable for Matthew, and Matthew deserved every drop of it," said Matthew's grandmother Rosemarie DiSands. "He and his dad were best friends, that's all I can say, we loved him."

The students and community only wishing they could do more of the beloved officer.

"We decided that coming together and honoring them tonight would just be such an amazing thing do a community," said student organizer Emily Farnan.

"He's a great guy and he would do anything for anyone, it's such a tragic loss," added Chichester School District School Board President Ruth Ann Baiocco.

Matthew's family said he had also just graduated from the Delaware County Municipal Police Academy before his passing.

Money was also collected in Matthew's name for the Hero Scholarship Fund of Delaware County, which helps to provide scholarships for the children of first responders who die in the line of duty.
