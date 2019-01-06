COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Delaware County company installs heating systems for families in need

A Delaware County company celebrated its 20th anniversary by helping those in need in its community.

Oliver Heating and Cooling held its annual "Heat for the Holidays" event in Morton Saturday.

It celebrated two decades in business by installing heating systems.

Fifty technicians spent their Saturday installing the heating systems for families in need.

Three homes in Delaware County and one in Williamstown, New Jersey received the systems for free.

Technicians also installed one at the Spade Inn of Hope organization in Kemps, Berks County.

Since the Heat for the Holidays program first launched in 1998, Oliver has donated and installed over 80 heating systems.

Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsfeel goodheat
