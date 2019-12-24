community

Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police bring holiday cheer to family of fallen firefighter

Morton Borough, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police and some of their friends wanted to make sure the family of a volunteer firefighter from the Morton-Rutledge Fire Company was not forgotten.

With sirens blaring, Santa Claus made a special stop at the home of fallen volunteer fire Captain Michael Malinowski in Morton Borough on Monday night.

Outside waiting were Malinowski's wife Melissa and their five children.

Not far behind were members' of the Delaware County fraternal order of Police and IBEW 654

"We have checks here totaling probably over $3,000, we have food, gift cards for $1,000 from ShopRite," said Chris Eiserman, Vice President of FOP lodge 27

Malinowski was 40 years old when he suffered a massive fatal heart attack just hours after responding to an accident involving downed trees and power lines on December 2.

His colleagues say he was all about helping others.

"He was a tremendous guy, just great spirit and again 100 percent dedicated volunteer. No job was too small, no job was too big that he wouldn't tackle." said Jack Breslin, President of Morton-Rutledge.

"We wanna make sure that they have a safe and happy Christmas, even though their father is not here, at least maybe they can enjoy it a little bit more than they otherwise would," said Eiserman

Melissa Malinowski was overwhelmed by how well loved her husband and how the community showered them with their generosity.

"I'm very proud. I mean it doesn't bring him back, but at least the kids have everything," she said.

State Representative Jennifer O'Mara was also on hand to let the family that they will be naming a bridge in Morton in memory of Malinowski in the very near future.
