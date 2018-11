There were high-fives, cheers, and handshakes in Lansdowne, Delaware County as a letter carrier received a coveted recognition.Michael Fynes has driven more than one million miles without a crash.He has worked at the Lansdowne post office for 30 years.Fines says his secret to safe driving is really a simple one, pay attention at all times and know your surroundings.As he says, drive safe, work safe, get home safe.