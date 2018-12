A Delaware County man has surpassed an impressive milestone Monday.Action News was at the St. Kevin's School in Springfield.That's where the American Red Cross Bloodmobile was taking donations in the school's gym.Jimmy Herin donated his 300th pint of blood.He says he has been donating for over 50 years.Herin tells Action News that when he attends Eagles games, he looks out across the stadium and wonders if there's anyone that he has helped.