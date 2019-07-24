Delaware County residents show up for party for young girl with brain tumor

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family, friends, neighbors and even strangers showed up in Havertown Wednesday to support a teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Fourteen-year-old Lily Walker is well known in Delaware County.She's an athlete and also a volunteer, spending her time helping kids with special needs.Lily was recently hospitalized, and her friends started making and selling bracelets to help Lily and her family.Wednesday, a big group from Delaware County, Santa Claus included, surprised Lily to let her know they are all there for her."I mean, this is the greatest place to live, everyone has turned out for this fight and we are all in it together, and we are going to beat this thing," Lily's dad, Matt Walker, said.Lily is a student at Haverford Middle School.She had two surgeries in March for her brain tumor and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and she's also starting proton therapy.They use the hashtag #LilyStrong to remind her how strong her support system is, and how strong she is.