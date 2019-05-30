Community & Events

Delaware Fire Run

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It was quite the day in Delaware for these fire fighters to be.

17 recruits finished 14 weeks of training for the Wilmington Fire Dept with a 10 mile run Thursday morning.

This class is made up of all men, ages 18 to 36 and the training has been intense.

They will be nationally certified in emergency medical services, plus Fire fighter levels 1 and 2 and hazmat.

Their graduation ceremony is Saturday!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: One More Day of Severe Storms, Flash Flooding
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
16-year-old dies while kayaking in Levittown
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in N.J. murder
Show More
Phillies to hold David Montgomery public memorial service next week
Cubs player visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 Family Dollar stores
Police: 3 suspects sought for assault and robbery in Philadelphia
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
More TOP STORIES News