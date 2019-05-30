Delaware Fire Run

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- It was quite the day in Delaware for these fire fighters to be.17 recruits finished 14 weeks of training for the Wilmington Fire Dept with a 10 mile run Thursday morning.This class is made up of all men, ages 18 to 36 and the training has been intense.They will be nationally certified in emergency medical services, plus Fire fighter levels 1 and 2 and hazmat.Their graduation ceremony is Saturday!