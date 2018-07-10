Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State Police are mourning the death of one of their own.
Master Corporal William Matt died unexpectedly at his home last night. He was 54 years old.
Matt was a 29-year-veteran of the Delaware State Police.
"He was a dedicated Trooper with a tireless work ethic," said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel Nathaniel McQueen Jr. "He absolutely loved being a Trooper."
Prior to joining the Delaware State Police, Matt served in the US Army.
