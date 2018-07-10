STATE TROOPERS

Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware State Police Trooper dies at home, as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 10, 2018 (WPVI)

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are mourning the death of one of their own.

Master Corporal William Matt died unexpectedly at his home last night. He was 54 years old.

Matt was a 29-year-veteran of the Delaware State Police.

"He was a dedicated Trooper with a tireless work ethic," said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel Nathaniel McQueen Jr. "He absolutely loved being a Trooper."

Prior to joining the Delaware State Police, Matt served in the US Army.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdelaware newsstate troopers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE TROOPERS
Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop
Man convicted of opening fire on Pa. state troopers
NJ State Troopers revive woman on Turnpike
Against all odds: Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him
More state troopers
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News