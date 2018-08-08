COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father

Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old high school student in New Castle County organized a jazz concert in honor of his late father and that makes us Delaware Proud.

Paul Butler, II is a member of the Appoquinimink High School jazz band and chose to do this concert for his senior year project.

The upcoming event will benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Paul's Dad was just 47 years old when he lost his battle in 2006.

"I thought it would be cool to show homage to my dad and I love jazz. I hope to put a bigger spotlight on the fact that people aren't taking the screening," said Paul.

The concert is set for Sunday, August 19 at Rockwood Park and Museum in Wilmington.

Admission is free, but guests are asked to make a donation to the coalition.

And you can find more details about the concert and also make a donation online, by clicking here.

