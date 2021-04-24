Delaware County partners with Philadelphia Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers partnered with Delaware County and Penn Medicine to distribute 3,000 COVID-19 shots to local residents this weekend.While Delaware County initially had far more demand than vaccine supply, the CDC gave the green light for Johnson & Johnson doses to resume."We've got 25,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson that will be starting to distribute next weekend, so that should help a lot," said director Rosemarie Halt of the Delaware County COVID Task Force. "We're getting a sufficient supply for Pfizer and Moderna right now, so we're excited to get that out."Gritty appeared at the clinic as part of the Philadelphia Flyers 'Take Your Shot' campaign. Attendees received t-shirts and stickers."It's another step towards the light at the end of the tunnel, honestly. Like this has been a long year, so you feel good," said Daisy Lac of Berwyn.And now that all states have expanded vaccine eligibility to people ages 16 and up, teenagers like senior Malachi Lyons of Upper Darby High School said he's excited for things to get back to normal."I'm 17, so I didn't really know when they'd be open to younger people, but I've been waiting for this. I've been really excited," said Lyons.CVS announced their stores will distribute the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week.