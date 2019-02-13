COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Delran Fire Company celebrates 50 years of fire chief's service

EMBED </>More Videos

A half-century of dedicated service: Chuck Kendra knows the meaning of sacrifice as reported by Maggie Kent during Action News at 11 on February 12, 2019.

By
DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Charles Kendra knows the meaning of sacrifice, and on Tuesday night, the town he served as a firefighter for 50 years surprised him with a special honor.

Kendra has been a volunteer at the Delran Fire Company for half a century.

As his family grew, his service to his community never waned.

"It's just something I did. I didn't ask for anything, I just did it," Kendra said.

He was surprised to see the Delran firefighters' meeting totally derailed by his family, friends and coworkers. They were all there to celebrate Kendra with a town proclamation.

"Unbelievable. I didn't have a clue," Kendra said.

During his time as Delran fire chief, Kendra would use his own personal car, complete with one of those red blinking lights, and head off to his next call.

"For me as a kid that was really exciting. I even remember one day he delivered a baby on the side of the road and I was in the car," his son Chuck Kendra said.

Kendra's great granddaughter Gabrielle DeJoseph is among those impressed by his dedication.

"It's very generous to volunteer that much time, and it's a lot of effort to do that much. For 50 years, that's so long," DeJoseph said.

Kendra didn't see it happening any other way.

"Once you get started you just keep going. It's just seemed like the right thing to do," Kendra said.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew jersey newsawardfirefightersDelran
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
City in Conversation: One Book, One Philadelphia
Local WWII vet honored with Congressional Gold Medal
100th day of school at Foundation Academy
Fire department distributes smoke alarms
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News