Despite pandemic many were out shopping for Halloween costumes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has spent over the last few weeks polling people on whether they were celebrating Halloween this year.After reviews, It was a 50-50 split, as some were, and some were not.But many seemed in favor as the Masquerade Halloween shop in South Philadelphia was filled with customers Friday.Tons of people were looking for Halloween costumes and decorations."It's been crazy, a lot of people coming in. We didn't expect all these people to come out because of the coronavirus." said a store employee.Young kids looked so excited about doing something fun after being locked down by pandemic restrictions.Manager Paul Johnson says he hasn't been this busy in years."I think ever since we reopened, people have this hunger to have fun," said Johnson. "I don't know where they're having fun. I ain't throwing parties, but there's a lot of parties going on."But because of the pandemic, everybody had different ideas on how they are celebrating this year."Our church is doing a trunk-a-treat, a block church, and they're just gonna have a whole bunch of cars, and it's gonna be like a dive thru Trunk-a-treat," said Leandra Rios of Northeast Philadelphia.Carol Clark of Port Richmond said, "We're gonna go trick or treating for a little bit in my neighborhood, and then my sister is having like a little party for the kids.""We're gonna go to the zoo, we're not gonna go house to house, but we're gonna go to the zoo where they have a boo at the zoom thing," said Herb Campbell of South Philadelphia.Others who worried about the potential for civil unrest say they're staying home."Just sit in the house this year, we're not going outside, we wanna be inside cause it's kinda crazy out there, so I'm just gonna have some chocolate," said Jacqueline Holten, who lives in South Philadelphia.Laquell Fitzhugh from South Philadelphia said, "Everybody out there acting crazy with tearing the stores up, it's not for that, Halloween, we're trying to have fun."There are all sorts of ideas for celebrating the holiday this year, but whatever you decide to do, please be safe.